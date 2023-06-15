Opposition Parties In No Hurry To Pick PM Candidate, June 23 Meet To Focus On Unified Alliance

New Delhi: The upcoming conclave of opposition parties in Patna on June 23 aims to explore the formation of a unified alliance without selecting a Prime Ministerial candidate. Senior leaders, including Sharad Pawar, will play a crucial role in bridging gaps and drafting a common agenda for stakeholders.

Sources have confirmed that discussions regarding the Prime Ministerial candidate will not be included in the agenda of the conclave. Instead, the primary focus will be on deciding a common minimum programme that encourages collaboration among the parties in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Conclave initiated by Bihar CM

The conclave has been convened at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal(U) chief Nitish Kumar. The coordination of the event is being carried out by his party and their alliance partner RJD.

Although Nitish Kumar's recent efforts to reach out to top leaders across states have fueled speculation about his potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's post, both Nitish Kumar and his party have categorically denied harboring such ambitions.

Congress President Kharge as Potential PM Candidate

The name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may be put forward for the Prime Ministership as the leader of the largest party. However, Congress sources indicate that this may happen after rapport is established between the parties.

The Nitish group emphasizes that the conclave is the first step towards finalizing a common agenda that addresses crucial issues such as inflation, unemployment, government's economic mismanagement, communal harmony, misuse of government agencies, and subversion of democracy.