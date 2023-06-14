Sharad Pawar May Draw Opposition Alliance Agenda

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

The opposition parties that will gather in Patna, Bihar on June 23 to brainstorm on stitching together an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in the process of finalising the important announcement of their Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to be drafted by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.



This will be the first exercise by the Opposition. Usually this is done after the alliance is formed post-polls, but the leaders are consulting themselves to formulate the CMP before the elections to keep the flock together and incorporate the views and concerns of the partners.



Due to his political stature and acceptability acoss the various parties, Pawar is suited for this job. Sources said a consensus has alredy reached on him for this responsibility.



Sixteen parties are likely to attend the meeting in Patna on June 23.