 Sharad Pawar May Draw Opposition Alliance Agenda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSharad Pawar May Draw Opposition Alliance Agenda

Sharad Pawar May Draw Opposition Alliance Agenda

Due to his political stature and acceptability acoss the various parties, Pawar is suited for this job.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

The opposition parties that will gather in Patna, Bihar on June 23 to brainstorm on stitching together an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in the process of finalising the important announcement of their Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to be drafted by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

This will be the first exercise by the Opposition. Usually this is done after the alliance is formed post-polls, but the leaders are consulting themselves to formulate the CMP before the elections to keep the flock together and incorporate the views and concerns of the partners.

Due to his political stature and acceptability acoss the various parties, Pawar is suited for this job. Sources said a consensus has alredy reached on him for this responsibility.

Sixteen parties are likely to attend the meeting in Patna on June 23.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji And What Is ED's Accusation Against Him?

Who Is Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji And What Is ED's Accusation Against Him?

Tamil Nadu: Sessions Court Judge Visits Hospital to Decide on Remanding Minister Senthil Balaji;...

Tamil Nadu: Sessions Court Judge Visits Hospital to Decide on Remanding Minister Senthil Balaji;...

27-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Stabbed To Death By Brazilian Roommate In London

27-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Stabbed To Death By Brazilian Roommate In London

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Sounds Flood Alert For 4 Gujarat Districts

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD Sounds Flood Alert For 4 Gujarat Districts

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: 5 Signs To Recognise Abuse & Helpline Numbers In India

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: 5 Signs To Recognise Abuse & Helpline Numbers In India