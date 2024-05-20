Bengaluru Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Develops Hole In Stomach After Consuming 'Smoke' Paan At Wedding

12-Year-Old Girl Develops Hole In Stomach After Consuming 'Smoke' Paan At Wedding |

A 12-year-old girl from Bengaluru reportedly developed a hole in her stomach after consuming nitrogen liquid-infused paan, famously known as 'smoke paan.' Soon after consuming the paan, the girl complained of severe stomach pain and was taken to a doctor, who advised surgery as she had developed a hole in her stomach.

According to the report in TOI, the girl was intrigued to try the smoky paan as everyone at the wedding reception was having it and it looked cool to the 12-year-old. “I just wanted to try the smoky paan because it looked interesting, and everyone else was trying it too,” the girl said while speaking to the publication.

Doctors diagnosed the girl with perforation peritonitis, a severe condition involving a hole in her stomach. Dr. Vijay HS, a surgeon specialising in gastroenterology, explained to the publication that the only way to prevent further complications in the girl's case was through an intra-op OGD scopy.

Intra-Op OGD Scopy

This procedure involves using a flexible tube equipped with a camera and light during surgery to examine the esophagus, stomach, and the duodenum — the first part of the small intestine.

Dr. Vijay, who led the surgical team, also explained the critical nature of the case and the urgent need for surgery.

Similar Incidents In The Past

This is not the first time that an incident involving smoked product has proved to be dangerous or harmful for the one consuming it. In April an undated video making rounds on social media platform X showed a kid falling severely ill after consuming smoked biscuits. The boy in the video allegedly died after he fell seriously ill after consuming the smoked biscuits. It is said that the video is from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The video appears to be from a local fair in Tamil Nadu. A video of the incident shared by a Twitter handle alleged that the boy passed away due to the smoked biscuits and that parents should be careful before they let their children try such products.

Experts say that swallowing the drink before the white smoke or the liquid nitrogen vapours vanish can be extremely dangerous. The man initially complained of breathlessness and then severe pain in the abdomen before he was rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain.