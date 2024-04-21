Terrifying VIDEO: Boy Allegedly Dies After Consuming 'Nitrogen Smoked Biscuit'; Save Your Kids From This Dangerous Product

Screenshot from the video showing the kid falling ill after consuming nitrogen smoked biscuit | X

Nitrogen smoked biscuits are all the craze and is particulary popular with the kids. However, few know that the popular product is harmful for health. An undated video making rounds on social media platform X showed a kid falling severly ill after consuming smoked biscuits. The boy in the video allegedly died after he fell seriously ill after consuming the smoked biscuits. It is said that the video is from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The video appears to be from a local fair in Tamil Nadu. A video of the incident shared by a Twitter handle alleged that the boy passed away due to the smoked biscuits and that parents should be careful before they let their children try such products.

A Tamil independent filmmaker and writer shared the video on X which showed the boy falling ill and in great discomfort after consuming the smoked biscuits. The director in his caption also mentioned how even a spoonful of liquid nitrogen, used in the smoked biscuits, is extremely dangerous.

The director also demanded ban on the dangerous smoked buscuits and tagged the Tamil Nadu government in the post.

Replies to his post and his responses claim that the Tamil Nadu government had allowed two such stalls at a recent government fair in Chennai.

சென்னை தீவு திடலில் இந்த வருடம் நடந்த அரசு பொருட்காட்சியில் இரண்டு கடைகள் இதற்காக ஒதுக்கப்பட்டன.. பல கடற்கரைகளில் விற்பனை செய்கிறார்கள்.. திருமண விழாக்களில் தருகிறார்கள்.. உண்மையே.. — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) April 21, 2024

"Let's see if they are taking action," said a user when it was pointed out that the video was from a stall allocated by the government at a fair in Chennai.

Similar Incidents In The Past

This is not the first time that an incident involving smoked product has proved to be dangerous or harmful for the one consuming it. Earlier, a Delhi businessman had to be rushed to a hospital after he walked into a pub in Haryana's Gurugram. Doctors mentioned that half of his stomach had to be taken out due to the adverse effect of the "smoked" product.

Experts say that swallowing the drink before the white smoke or the liquid nitrogen vapours vanish can be extremely dangerous. The man initially complained of breathlessness and then severe pain in the abdomen before he was rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain.