NEEMUCH: 1 dead, another injured after blast occurs in nitrogen gas cylinder, duo earned living by balloon decoration

Neemuch: One person died while another was severely injured after a blast occurred in nitrogen gas cylinder here on Tuesday evening, police said. According to local police, incident took place at a house situated near Patel Plaza. The explosion caused panic among area residents. Two seriously injured youths were rushed to district hospital after the incident from where both were referred to Udaipur for treatment.

One of them, Nikhil Phoolwani, died during treatment in Udaipur while another Tarun Lalwani is still undergoing treatment. Neemuch police station incharge Ajay Sarwan said deceased used to fill balloons. Preliminary investigation indicates that incident took place when the two were shifting nitrogen gas cylinders. Improper handling led to explosion in one of the cylinders. However, exact reason is yet to be known as police have not recorded Tarun’s statements.

Sarwan said that the duo earned livelihood by balloon decoration during social and cultural events in the town and now their families are in trouble.