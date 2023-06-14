Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition parties meet ‘Unity’ or ‘Understanding’?

Opposition parties meet ‘Unity’ or ‘Understanding’?

Opposition parties are going to meet in Patna on June 23 to discuss and decide on a joint strategy for 2024 General Elections. The only question is whether this meet for ‘Opposition Unity’ or ‘Opposition Understanding’. Interesting to watch.

Monsoon session likely to start after July 15

According to sources, the Monsoon session of the Parliament is likely to start around July 15. The session will last till August 12.

BUREAUCRACY

Race for Punjab Chief Secretary begins?

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Punjab on July 1? Now tie is reportedly between 1990 batch IAS officer V K Singh and 1992 batch IAS officer K A P Sinha . Singh is presently Secretary in Government of India.

Will Swaminathan be new Dy Governor RBI?

In the corridors of power name of J Swaminathan currently Managing Director of SBI for Dy Governor RBI is doing the round.

Bureaucratic post of Chairman to be downgraded to Deputy Chairman, NHAI?

The post of Chairman is being downgraded to the post of Deputy Chairman in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A proposal in this regard has reportedly been moved in the Government of India.

News SSAs select list finalised

The Senior Secretariat Assistants (SSAs) select list has been finalized for years 2004 to 2016. As per DoPT tweet 3853 employees figure in the list

Delhi Police transfer list likely soon

The much awaited transfer posting list of Delhi police is likely to be issued soon. According to sources the reported list will help because of MHA list, which has come out on Thursday.

Dr Sachin Shinde appointed as PS to Kiren Rijiju

Dr Sachin Shinde has been appointed as Private Secretary to Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Earth Sciences at Director level. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Paul Antony appointed IEM of GSL & KIOCL

Paul Antony, former IAS officer and ex-CS, Kerala, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of GSL & KIOCL.

P K Dash appointed IEM of BoI and DCIL

P K Dash, former IAS officer and ex-ACS, MP, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Bank of India and DCIL.

Post of (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Western Command to fall vacant in June

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Western Command will retire in June

Contributions of A K Shukla in making HCL profitable, enforcing transparency in Governance

Arun Kumar Shukla, who took over as the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) in January 2020, has made the following major contributions during his tenure of more than three years as CMD. The debt burden of HCL has been reduced drastically from INR 1650 crore in 2020 to less than INR 200 crore as on 31.03.2023, by implementing extensive strategic changes, in the sales realization pattern of the end product, suspension of loss-making operations, curtailing wasteful expenditure and inculcating discipline and transparency in corporate work culture, etc. A loss of INR 569.35 crore was incurred principally due to reconciliation issues of the stocks in past years which got reflected in the Company Balance Sheet of FY 2019-20. Under his leadership, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in different work areas were formulated owing to which the Company made a profit of INR 109.98 crore (even after providing for INR 224.86 crore for bad investment in past years) in FY 20-21 and INR 373.78 crore (even after providing for balance INR 52.79 crore for bad investment in past years) in FY 21-22. Further, the profit of the company for FY 22-23 has been 295.31 crore. During his tenure, he has cleared long pending wage arrears of INR 69.5 crore pertaining to 2012 wage revision of HCL employees which was due from Aug 2014 to Feb 2016. The long pending tripartite wage settlement of workers pertaining to 2017 wage revision was amicably settled and implemented with the payment of arrears of around INR 100 crore has been ensured. He also cleared 2017 pay revision arrear of Executives. He has implemented many innovative welfare measures for the employees like providing monetary compensation to the next of kin of COVID victims, enhancing the insurance limit for the retired employees, etc. Many Central Government schemes related to CPSE have successfully been implemented in letter and spirit during his tenure. In FY 2021-22, the Company has paid to its shareholders the highest ever dividend per share. The outgo on this account was INR 112.17 Crore. For FY 2022-23 the Board also approved a dividend of 30% of PAT having approximate outgo of Rs. 88.97 Crore. The Company has successfully raised an amount of INR 500 Crore from the Equity market through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to meet the Company’s Capex requirements.HCL has been the first non-banking PSU to do so. During his leadership, the Company has taken disciplinary action against a number of corrupt officers, thereby setting an example of corruption free governance in CPSE. Under his able leadership, the market capitalization of the Company increased by more than 500 % from year 2020 to end of FY 2022-23.All the expansion projects of the Company which were lagging behind have been streamlined and accelerated. Arun Kumar Shukla, born on July 7, 1963, is a Graduate Mining Engineer from IIT-ISM, Dhanbad. He has also done his M.Tech in Environmental Engineering from IIT-ISM and obtained his LLB from Ranchi University. With 38 years of experience serving in various capacities in Coal India Ltd and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Ltd., Shukla had joined HCL in October 2018 as Director (Operations). He had also served as Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (JSMDC) on deputation from NMDC for about 2 years.

G20 Education Group meeting at Pune

The G20 working group meeting of Education is meeting from June 19 - 22 at Pune in Maharashtra. More than 100 delegates are expected to take part in the meeting. According to Dr Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, the group have received confirmation from 80 delegates so far. This will be the third such meeting. Earlier meetings were held at Chennai, Amritsar and Bhubaneswar.

Home Minister chairs IPS officers meet

The 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces and National Security Guard commenced on Monday in New Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah chaired the 'Chintan Shivir' of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted in the CAPF and NSG in the national capital.

No empanelment at Secretary level from Kerala

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from Kerala has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Karanakuran empanelled to hold IG/ Equivalent posts at Centre

P Karanakuran has been empanelled to hold IG and Equivalent posts at the Centre. He is a 2004 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Gnanasambandan empanelled to hold IG/ Equivalent posts at Centre

Gnanasambandan N has been empanelled to hold IG and Equivalent posts at the Centre. He is a 2004 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Lachit Baruah empanelled to hold IG/ Equivalent posts at Centre

Lachit Baruah has been empanelled to hold IG and Equivalent posts at the Centre. Lachit is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Anurag Kumar empanelled to hold IG/ Equivalent posts at Centre

Anurag Kumar has been empanelled to hold IG and Equivalent posts at the Centre. He is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Navin Gulati empanelled to hold IG/ Equivalent posts at Centre

Dr Navin Gulati has been empanelled to hold IG and Equivalent posts at the Centre. He is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)