'Operation Lotus': 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs busted with cash; Jairam Ramesh alleges conspiracy

On Saturday, the Congress alleged that the BJP’s “Operation Lotus" in Jharkhand has been exposed after police stopped a car ferrying three MLAs of the grand old party with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal’s Howrah.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Saturday intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Saturday that, “The BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo.”

“It is in the BJP's nature to try and destabilise any government that's not theirs. The same has been done against CM Hemant Soren's government,” alleged Bandhu Tirkey, Working President of Jharkhand Congress, "The only reason the MLAs were given money is to make the government fall."

In the 82-member Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM (30) and Congress (17) have 47 members — just above the majority mark. The BJP is main Opposition with 25 members.

Besides the MLAs, there were two other people in the SUV, which carried a board mentioning “MLA Jamtara Jharkhand" along with the Congress’ election symbol, police said. Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, while Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.

The Jharkhand Congress claimed the huge amount of cash was part of a conspiracy by the BJP to topple the Hemant Soren government, of which it is a part along with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.