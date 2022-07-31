Bhopal: BJP, Congress workers come face-to-face at different places on poll issue

Congressmen staging protest at the residence Rameshwar Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Workers from the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress staged protest at different places accusing each other of making an attempt to hijack democracy during the poll for the zila panchayat president post in Bhopal on Friday.

Congressmen staged a protest at the residence of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma. They alleged that BJP leaders prevented their Congress counterparts from entering poll premises by misusing police force while BJP leaders transported voters in government vehicles.

In a counter move, the BJP women’s wing protested waving a photograph in which Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was seen holding the collar of a police officer. They alleged Singh took the law in his hand and prevented police officials from discharging their duty.