Bhopal: Vishvas Sarang writes letter to Sonia Gandhi; asks her to appoint Digvijaya “Goonda Congress” president

Screengrab | FPJ

Bhopal

The public face off between former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang took a new turn Friday with Sarang writing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, Sarang asked Sonia Gandhi to appoint Digvijaya Singh, the president of “Goonda Congress”.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang here on Saturday told the media that with BJP winning 41 out of 51 district panchayat president posts, yesterday will be remembered as BJP’s day in history. He accused congress leader Digvijaya Singh of hooliganism, stating that Singh tried to stop zila panchayat elections by gathering hooligans from all over Bhopal.

He also said that through its actions Congress has shamed the democratic process of election.

On Friday, picture of Digvijaya Singh holding a cops’ collar had went viral on social media after which Sarang accused him of having goons’ mindset. Sarang further went on to allege that Singh kidnapped zila panchayat member Mohan Jaat, took him hostage in Rajasthan and also beat up ACP Umesh Tiwari.

Congress had accused BJP of kidnapping four congress backed members of zila panchayat before the elections of zila panchayat president and vice president. This later led to a clash between Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Arif Masood and the police.