Operation Kaveri: Foreign Secy says approx 3500 Indians, 1000 PIO stranded in Sudan presently

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra addressed a press conference; he said that the government is committed to bring back Indians stranded in Sudan.

"The government is committed to bring back stranded Indians in Sudan. We are monitoring the situation erupted after clash between Sudanese army and Rapid Support Force since April 15," he said.

He further added that approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 odd Persons of Indian Origin are stranded in Sudan. These are approximate numbers. Of that 3,100 have registered online and 300 are in touch with the embassy.

India launched 'Operation Kaveri' with Jaishankar assuring that the government is "committed to assisting all brethren in Sudan". As part of the operation, India has positioned two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in violence-hit Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate its stranded nationals.

