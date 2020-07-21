One out of four in Delhi exposed to coronavirus, reveals Study

Antibody tests on a random sample of people in Delhi have thrown up a shocking finding: That nearly one out of four residents has been exposed to coronavirus infection. And this, just six months into the coronavirus epidemic.

Interestingly, this is a government of India survey conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control. Not only did 23.48% of the 21,387 people, whose blood samples were tested, had Covid-19 antibodies, the study suggests that the infection in the city has a much larger footprint than the number of confirmed cases indicates.

Delhi has thus far a tally of 123,747 cases, equivalent to less than 1% of its population of 19.8 million. At 23.44%, the number of infections would be 4.65 million in a city of that size. (Ref: BBC). A government press release says the difference shows that "a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic".

The study further says the figure of 23.48% may be on the lower side, because Delhi has several pockets of dense population. But it adds that "a significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable" and all safety measures must be strictly followed.