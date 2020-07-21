Made in India Oxford COVID-19 vaccine? Who is Adar Poonawalla? Meet Serum Institute of India's dapper CEO

Monday marked an important day in the battle against coronavirus as the first results of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine showed that it is safe and provokes an immune reaction in a person that lasts for almost two months.

In India, at the helm of the discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine was Pune's Serum Institute of India which also declared that it will soon apply to the Indian regulator for the licensure trials of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Commenting on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's results, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII), said, "As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes."

Here's what we should know about the CEO of SII Adar Poonawalla: