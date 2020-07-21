‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’: Delhi govt approves doorstep delivery of ration

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government has approved "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" which will help the beneficiaries avail doorstep delivery of ration.

"Our Cabinet has approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', beneficiaries can avail doorstep delivery of ration," the Chief Minister said. He added that every government in the country, along with the Central government, distributes ration to the poor people of their state. But since ration distribution started in the country, the poor have to face a lot of difficulty in getting it.

"Sometimes the shops are closed, sometimes they get adulterated food or sometimes they are charged higher prices. In the last five years, we have made many improvements in the system of rationing. Today we have approved the scheme of doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi," he said. Under this scheme, people will no longer have to visit the ration shop, but the ration will be transported to people's homes with due respect, the Chief Minister informed.