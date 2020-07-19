Gautam Gambhir attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over waterlogged Delhi roads

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after several areas in national capital were flooded due to heavy rainfall.
The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.
"Chief Minister, please tell people today - what comes under the Delhi government apart from the advertising department?", Gautam Gambhir said in Hindi.
In another tweet, he posted several photographs of waterlogged roads and wrote: “Got to hear that the Delhi government is running a “Rain Water Harvesting” scheme on the London-Paris like roads! When will we get to see its advertisements, chief minister ji?”
The former cricketer has been attacking Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by calling the Delhi chief minister “21st-century Tughlaq” for spending money over “ads and hashtags”.
Meanwhile, Criticising Delhi government for its "irresponsible" attitude, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility after a man, identified as Kundan Singh, allegedly drowned and died at the waterlogged Minto Bridge.
Speaking to ANI, Prakash, inspecting the site of the accident said, "Such incidents will continue to occur until the Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude. The Chief Minister should take responsibility and announce an ex gratia for the kin of the deceased." He further questioned the Kejriwal-led government for their response to the waterlogging situation, following heavy rainfall, in the national capital today.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)