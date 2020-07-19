Gautam Gambhir attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over waterlogged Delhi roads

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after several areas in national capital were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

"Chief Minister, please tell people today - what comes under the Delhi government apart from the advertising department?", Gautam Gambhir said in Hindi.