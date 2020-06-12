One killed, two injured after Nepal police fire at crowd gathered across border near Bihar's Sitamarhi; one Indian detained

On Friday one person was killed and two others injured near the India-Nepal border after security personnel in the neighbouring country fired at them. The national border being rather permeable in the area, people have made a habit of travelling to the other side to move around and meet their family members.

"At around 8:40 am a family was going to Nepal. They were stopped by Nepali security personnel at the border and asked to go back which triggered a verbal altercation," news agency ANI quoted the DG of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Kumar Rajesh Chandra to say.

According to Chandra the incident took place "deep inside Nepalese territory". Officials also confirmed that an Indian national, Laagan Yadav had been taken into custody by the Nepal border police. Chandra added that Indian officials were in talks with their Nepali counterparts to release Yadav and ensure that matters don't escalate.

The incident reportedly took place between the Jankinagar area of Bihar's Sitamarhi district and Sarlahi in Nepal. The area is guarded by the 51st battalion of the SSB and it falls under border pillar number 319.