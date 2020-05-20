Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli says India is spreading COVID-19 and not China

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak brought the whole world to a standstill, many fingers were pointed at China for being unable to contain the virus. After all, Wuhan was the epicentre of the virus. But, in a video which has surfaced on social media, Nepal Prime Minister has a contrasting opinion about the spread of the virus.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has blamed India for actually spreading COVID-19 and not China. The video shows him speaking about the difference between the virus in China and India. He says Wuhan virus was ‘soft’, whereas the Indian virus is ‘hard’ and the main cause of community spread of the virus.