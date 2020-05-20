Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli says India is spreading COVID-19 and not China

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak brought the whole world to a standstill, many fingers were pointed at China for being unable to contain the virus. After all, Wuhan was the epicentre of the virus. But, in a video which has surfaced on social media, Nepal Prime Minister has a contrasting opinion about the spread of the virus.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has blamed India for actually spreading COVID-19 and not China. The video shows him speaking about the difference between the virus in China and India. He says Wuhan virus was ‘soft’, whereas the Indian virus is ‘hard’ and the main cause of community spread of the virus.
After a journalist tweeted the video, netizens wasted no time and took to Twitter to slam the Prime Minister for making such absurd statements.
Here's what netizens had to say:
Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli reiterated Nepal's claim to the disputed regions of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapanias through a new political map.
While answering questions raised by parliamentarians regarding the same, Oli said diplomatic efforts will be made to bring back the territories. "As Prime Minister of the incumbent government, I want to appraise the honourable house that the issue of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani won't be covered up, a conclusion will be drawn regarding it. We won't let this issue fade out and it will be sorted out through diplomatic talks making concrete efforts and the territories will be reclaimed," KP Sharma Oli said.
Nepal cabinet had endorsed the new political map incorporating the 'disputed' territories, in which Nepal claims the Indian territories as its own.
