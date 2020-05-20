We will reclaim Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura from India: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday asserted Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to “reclaim” them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, as his Cabinet endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as Nepalese territory.

Addressing Parliament, Oli said the territories belong to Nepal “but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there”.

“Nepalis were blocked from going there after India stationed its Army,” he said. “India has deployed its troops in Kalapani since 1962 and our rulers in the past hesitated to raise the issue,” he said, asserting, “We will reclaim and get them back.”

The PM asserted the Nepal government will make political and diplomatic efforts to reclaim the territory. Oli expressed the hope India will “follow the path of truth, shown by Satyameva Jayate, mentioned in the Ashoka Chakra, the national symbol of India”.

The PM’s remarks came a day after the Cabinet headed by him endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under Nepal’s territory. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the official map of Nepal will soon be made public by the Ministry of Land Management.

The move announced by Gyawali came weeks after he said that efforts were on to resolve the border issue with India through diplomatic initiatives. Nepal’s ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers have also tabled a special resolution in Parliament demanding return of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh to Nepal.