Nepal Communist Party calls for bilateral meet with India to resolve territorial issue

The ruling Nepal Communist Party has called for a bilateral meeting between Kathmandu and New Delhi to resolve the ongoing territorial issue between the two neighbours.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries got tensed after the inauguration of road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8.

Calling "diplomacy" to be the "first line of defence in the contemporary world", Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the spokesperson for the ruling party and former foreign minister, called on all parties for de-escalation of the ongoing rift through dialogues.

"Diplomacy is the first line of defence. We should find a solution to the ongoing problem through diplomatic dialogue. Let us not be impulsive, outrageous, stimulated and provocative over it. Focus on the diplomatic talks and take the ongoing problem to the path of solution. I appeal with all sides," Shrestha said.

Shrestha added, "We also would request our neighbouring nation, India, to resolve the issue through talks as soon as possible. Diplomatic talks can be initiated so that we can solve the issue on the basis of historical evidence and facts which would help in further strengthening relations between the two countries." Nepal handed over a diplomatic note to India objecting the move after India inaugurated the road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh.

Prior to the handover of the diplomatic note, Nepal also had strongly objected over India's unilateral move of constructing the road. Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs had said that the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district lies completely within the territory of India.

Nepal on May 20 had issued an updated political map incorporating Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura (tri-junction) within its own territory. The same places were included by India within its own territory in last November.

Nepal said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and LipuLekh, belong to Nepal." The Indian Defence Ministry had said the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass, which will provide connectivity to border villages and security forces.

Last month, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe tabled the amendment proposal to include a new political map at the House of Representatives.