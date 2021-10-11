On World Menopause day, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje says 'educating women is need of the hour'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on the occasion of World Menopause day, interacted with Jaipur and Indian Menopause Societies to talk about ‘Preventing Osteoporosis’.

Raje in a tweet, emphasized on the need to educate and inform women about menstruation & menopause.

"It is empowering to see women from different branches of medicine pick up the gauntlet and work towards demystifying the stigmas women face when it come to menstruation & menopause", the former CM wrote.



"Menopause leads to a variety of illness such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, osteoporosis & also various cancers. Therefore, educating women and spreading information is essential and the need of the hour", Raje added.

\What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle — so brittle that a fall or even mild stresses such as bending over or coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis-related fractures most commonly occur in the hip, wrist or spine.

There is a direct relationship between the lack of estrogen during perimenopause and menopause and the development of osteoporosis. Early menopause (before age 45) and any prolonged periods in which hormone levels are low and menstrual periods are absent or infrequent can cause loss of bone mass.



Osteoporosis is often called a "silent disease" because initially bone loss occurs without symptoms. People may not know that they have osteoporosis until their bones become so weak that a sudden strain, bump, or fall causes a fracture or a vertebra to collapse. Collapsed vertebrae may initially be felt or seen in the form of severe back pain, loss of height, or spinal deformities such as stooped posture.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:25 PM IST