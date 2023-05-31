ON CAMERA: Xora pub in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area let customers dance with exotic reptiles; Police action follows | Twitter: Ashish Chowdhury

Hyderabad: An animal enthusiast took to Twitter slamming social media posts showing people dancing with reptiles inside a pub in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. Xora Pub at Alcarzar Mall in the posh area of the city came under the scanner after visuals from there showed the misuse of exotic wildlife creatures.

'Wild Night' event

Twitter user named Ashish Chowdhury drew the attention of authorities to look into the matter and rescue the exotic reptiles supplied to customers in the pub for mere fun. It was noted that the incident surfaced on May 28 when the the pub conducted an event named 'Wild night'.

Police told media that during the special event, exotic wild animals were exhibited for the customers at the pub along with the display of Bengal cats, ball pythons, and iguanas without any valid permission.

Pet store raided

According to reports, 'Hyderabad Exotic Pets' store in Saidabad area was then raided to rescue animals including 14 Persian cats, 3 Bengal cats, 2 iguana lizards, a pair of cockatoos, sun conure parrots, and two sugar gliders from their possession.

"While the pet store had a licence for birds, it did not have any licence to keep reptiles," a forest officer told newspaper Times of India.

6 apprehended and handed over to forest dept.

Under a joint operation, Hyderabad police, along with Telangana Forest Department on Tuesday seized exotic animals and apprehended six accused and one was noted to be absconding.

The accused include pub owner Vinay Reddy, managers Varahala Naidu and Prudhvi, animal sellers Tarun and Vamshi, pet shop owners Yasser and Karthik.

The apprehended accused and seized animals were handed over to Forest Department Police for further action, the Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Radha Kishan Rao: News agency IANS reported.

