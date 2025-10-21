 On Camera: Woman Beats Up Father-In-Law With Slipper Outside Police Station In UP's Shahjahanpur - VIDEO
On Camera: Woman Beats Up Father-In-Law With Slipper Outside Police Station In UP's Shahjahanpur - VIDEO



Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
A dispute between a woman and her father-in-law turned violent when she removed her footwear and began hitting the elderly man with it in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred around 12 pm outside the Sidhauli police station.

The assault was captured on a mobile phone by a bystander, and the video has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the woman pushing and striking the elderly man with her footwear, while he tries to defend himself. A stone can also be seen in his hand, but at no point does he appear to use it to attack her. The woman is seen repeatedly hitting him with a slipper.

According to reports, the woman alleged that her father-in-law had attacked her with a knife. However, the man denied the accusation, claiming she was lying.

VIDEO Shows Slipper Thrown At Vijay While Speaking At TVK Rally In Tamil Nadu's Karur, Hits Security...
Sources suggest that the two had been involved in a long-standing dispute over money, which may have led to the confrontation. Passersby eventually intervened, separating them and diffusing the situation.

The woman is reportedly a resident of a village in the Sidhauli area. Police Inspector Ravindra Singh stated that the matter had not yet come to his notice.

