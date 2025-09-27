VIDEO Shows Slipper Thrown At Vijay While Speaking At TVK Rally In Tamil Nadu's Karur, Hits Security Guard

VIDEO Shows Slipper Thrown At Vijay While Speaking At TVK Rally In Tamil Nadu's Karur | X

Karur (Tamil Nadu), September 27: A video is being widely shared on social media from the rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and megastar Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The video shows that an unidentified person from the massive crowd, gathered at the spot for the rally, hurled a slipper at the actor while he was addressing the massive crowd from atop a bus.

The video was shared on social media platform X by "@tntalksofficial" and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that VIjay is speaking with a mic in his hand during the rally and a sea of crowd is seen around the bus. He was addressing the crowd from the top of the bus. Suddenly, the guards who were present at the top of the bus noticed something weird.

They saw a slipper being hurled at Vijay from the crowd, however, the alert security guards block the slipper and stop it from hitting the actor. The actor was facing the other side from where the slipper was thrown at him. The person who threw the slipper at the actor was not caught and escaped from the spot, without being caught by the crowd also.

Luckily, Vijay was saved from the humiliation due to the alertness of the security guards. However, a tragic incident occurred during the venue due to which around 20 people reportedly lost their lives and over 20 are critically injured.

There are reports that a stampede occurred due to the massive crowd gathered at the spot. There are reports that the dead include children also. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reacted to the incident and ordered the authorities to provide immediate medical treatment to the public who fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital.