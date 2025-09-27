 VIDEO: Over 20, Including Children Killed, Around 30 Critical After Stampede At TVK Chief Vijay's Rally In TN's Karur
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Crowd at Vijay's rally | PTI

Karur: A stampede broke out on Saturday during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. At least 20 people have been killed and 30 have been reported critical in the incident.

Vijay was forced to pause his speech temporarily after around 10 people in the crowd fainted due to severe overcrowding.

Vijay paused his speech and threw water bottles from a custom-built campaign bus in which he was standing, addressing the crowd. Video of the exact moment has surfaced.

DMK Leader Reaches Hospital

DMK leader Senthil Balaji and the district collector reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed immediate medical aid for the Karur rally victims. Reportedly, the crowd had been waiting for over 6 hours, and Vijay reportedly arrived late.

Several people, including children, reportedly fainted due to the pressure of the gathering The fainted persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances and some of them are reportedly critical. There were at least 30,000 people present at the venue.

CM Stalin Reacts

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," CM Stalin said on X.

article-image

A nine-year-old girl has also been reported missing. Vijay also appealed publicly for assistance from the police and requested that his cadres assist in the search for the child. "Police please help," Vijay said at the rally.

