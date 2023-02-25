ON CAMERA: Hyderabad man collapses due to cardiac arrest during 'Haldi' ceremony, dies | Twitter video screengrab

A happy moment being captured during wedding rituals in Hyderabad's Kala Pattar area on Feb 20 turned into a nightmare after a man applying 'haldi' to the groom collapsed all of a sudden. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media wherein laughters turn into screams as the family witnesses the tragic scene unfold in the family.

The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old jewellery shop employee named Mohammad Rabbani. In the said video, Rabbani is seen enjoying the ceremony as he cracks jokes and gets ready to apply 'haldi' to the groom. He is seen lifting the groom's pants a little bit before he bends down and picks up the 'haldi' from a platter that lay next to him. Before he could get back up, Rabbani collapses on the platter itself and there are screams heard in the house. Children can be seen crying as the groom tries to lift Rabbani up. The video ends there as the panic-stricken family members try to manage the situation at hand.

The man was hospitalised and died the next day (Feb 21). The marriage ceremony was postponed after the tragic death of Rabbani.

The incident was caught on camera by a family member:

Hyderabad police constable death

In a similar incident, a police constable identified as Vishal passed away due to a heart attack while working out in a gym on Feb 23. The CCTV footage of batch 2020 cop posted at the Asif Nagar Police Station, Telangana, had also surfaced on Twitter and the shocking visuals show Vishal suddenly falling down on the ground after some push-ups and stretches. Reportedly, he died of a heart attack there.