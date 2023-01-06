ON CAMERA: Hotel owner dies of heart attack while working out at a gym in Indore; visuals surface

ON CAMERA: Hotel owner dies while working out at a gym in Indore; visuals surface |

A shocking video of a man having a heart attack while exercising at a gym in Indore has come forward. The hotel owner was working out when he gasped for air and collapsed to the ground. He was shifted to a local hospital, where, upon his arrival, medical staff pronounced him dead.

See video here:

The man is seen in the video sweating after using the treadmill. When he took off his jacket, he began to feel lightheaded. He attempted to lean on a neighbouring table for support but fell. He was taken to a neighbouring hospital by some young people who were exercising there, when the medical staff pronounced him dead.

Used to workout two hours everyday

According to the police, Pradeep Raghuvanshi, the proprietor of Hotel Vrindavan, suffered an attack at Gold's Gym, Scheme No. 78. Pradeep, 55, suffered an attack as he was using the treadmill to exercise. He was sent right away to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead. He used to spend two hours each day working out in the gym.

Raghuvanshi's son was soon to be married

The hotel owner's close family members claimed that his son was soon to be married. One of the close associates of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was Raghuvanshi.