e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

The passerby's had assumed that the man was a drunkard who had fallen on the roadside

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo | Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs timely CPR on man who suffered heart attack; passerby's assume he was drunkard on roadside
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Women sub-inspector Sonam Parasar posted at traffic department saved the life of an elderly man who repotedly suffered a heart-attack. Parasar gave the man a timely CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and later, took him to the Apollo hospital for further care.

An eyewitness informed that the sub-inspector was involved in helmet check when she noticed that an elderly man was lying on the roadside. The passersby thought he was a drunkard. 

Upon seeing the man, Parasar immediately asked her fellow colleague to call the ambulance and started giving him CPR seeing his critical situation. She continued giving him the CPR until his breath was fluent. 

As per the doctors at Apollo hospital, had the CPR not ben performed on time, it would have been very difficult to save Upadhyay's (victim) life as the heart attack was very intense.

BJP State Media in-charge Lokendra Parasar including Congress State Treasurer Ashok Singh appreciated the woman sub-inspector for setting an example.

Read Also
WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Daily wage labourer dies by suicide over dispute with wife

Bhopal: Daily wage labourer dies by suicide over dispute with wife

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Bhopal: Pateriya's 'be ready to kill Modi' remark stirs row, FIR lodged

Bhopal: Pateriya's 'be ready to kill Modi' remark stirs row, FIR lodged

Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

Bhopal: Fear of losing MP Assembly membership looms over 3rd legislator in a week

Bhopal: Fear of losing MP Assembly membership looms over 3rd legislator in a week