Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

FP Photo | Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs timely CPR on man who suffered heart attack; passerby's assume he was drunkard on roadside

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Women sub-inspector Sonam Parasar posted at traffic department saved the life of an elderly man who repotedly suffered a heart-attack. Parasar gave the man a timely CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and later, took him to the Apollo hospital for further care.

An eyewitness informed that the sub-inspector was involved in helmet check when she noticed that an elderly man was lying on the roadside. The passersby thought he was a drunkard.

Upon seeing the man, Parasar immediately asked her fellow colleague to call the ambulance and started giving him CPR seeing his critical situation. She continued giving him the CPR until his breath was fluent.

As per the doctors at Apollo hospital, had the CPR not ben performed on time, it would have been very difficult to save Upadhyay's (victim) life as the heart attack was very intense.

BJP State Media in-charge Lokendra Parasar including Congress State Treasurer Ashok Singh appreciated the woman sub-inspector for setting an example.