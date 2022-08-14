On 75th Independence Day, Indian Railways to hold heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

The Express EIR 21 locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855 |

To celebrate India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, Indian Railways will hold a heritage run of a 167-year-old locomotive, the world's oldest working steam engine, on Monday, August 15.

A heritage special service by EIR-21 would be run between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations in Chennai on August 15, the Railways said.

In a video shared on Twitter by DRM Chennai, the 167-year-old locomotive is seen whistling as it goes on a trail run before the Independence Day celebrations.

"The beautiful sound of the whistle will send you back to the times of the steam locomotive from the days gone by," DRM Chennai wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Express EIR 21 locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855. After withdrawal from service in 1909, it was kept as an exhibit at Jamalpur workshops in Bihar for over 101 years.

The Perambur Loco Works revived the engine in 2010. It can attain a maximum speed of 45 kmph and has a mechanical hand brake, besides the addition of twin air brake facilities. The diesel generator set is mounted on the coach for the braking system, water pump, and train lightings.

The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010 from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

The eighth heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2019 with one coach between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations.