Official Peeing Human panned for comparing Hindutva to Christianity and Islam

A Twitter handle called 'Official Peeing Human' has been panned for comapring Hindutva to Christianity and Islam in a post.

"The opposite of Hinduism is not Islam. It is not Christianity. It is not Socialism. It is Hindutva," the post read.

It compared Hinduism and Hindutva on many counts. Hinduism is thousands of years old practised religion in the world while Hindutva was first proposed as a political idea in 1923 by Savarkar, read a comparison.

Another one said that Hinduism is unique in its inclusiveness whereas Hindutva is exclusive and its practitioners actively hate and fear other religions especially Islam and Christianity.

The post concluded with questioning the readers- so are you a Hindu or a Hindutvavadi?