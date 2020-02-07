Officer on special duty to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI on bribery charges

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said. Madhav was immediately take to the CBI Headquarters for questioning, the officials said. No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said.