Officer on special duty to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI on bribery charges

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.
Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said. Madhav was immediately take to the CBI Headquarters for questioning, the officials said. No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said.
The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election. Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls came to a close on Thursday putting an end to rallies and roadshows by leaders as Delhiites prepare to vote on February 8. The campaign, which was marked by aggressive rallies and roadshows of parties including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress ended at 6 pm today.
A total of 668 candidates are in the poll fray while the onus for electing the next government will be on around 1.47 crore voters. On the final day of campaigning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held three roadshows in Seemapuri, Hari Nagar and Madipur assembly constituencies respectively, while BJP president JP Nadda participated in roadshows for party candidates in Mundka and Sultanpur Majra. Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia carried out a 'padyatra' in his constituency Patparganj.
