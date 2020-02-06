Delhi Elections 2020: BJP’s polarisation vs AAP’s development – who will triumph in Delhi?

The people of Delhi have a rather easy choice to make when the national capital goes to polls on February 8. With the Indian National Congress (INC) nowhere to be seen in the leadup to the elections, the contest is largely between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who hasn't announced its Chief Ministerial candidate.

In 2015, the incumbent AAP had bagged a whopping 67 seats in the 70-member Assembly, while BJP got the remaining 3. It was the first time the Modi-Shah juggernaut – riding high on their 2014 success – were stopped in its tracks.

Since then Kejriwal has given several metamorphoses, going from a shrill anti-Modi voice who labelled the PM a ‘psycho and coward’, to one who is not against reaching out to Modi’s Lok Sabha voters.

Most opinion polls have touted AAP to get over 50 seats.

Let us look at how the two parties have approached the election campaign:

Bhartiya Janata Party’s politics of polarization:

If there’s one pitch we’ve seen since the 2019 election, it has been the abandonment of Vikas in a fashion more brutal than Advani was removed. The BJP has shown that it doesn’t give a fig about controversy anymore and with the economy moving slower than the Magdarshark Mandal, has looked to increasingly controversial figures.

If it wasn’t enough to put up Pragya Thakur in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, giving India the distinct privilege of being a nation where a terror-accused is an elected representative, this time it’s banking on the likes of Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Singh Bagga.