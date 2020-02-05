PM Modi’s announcement to constitute Ram Temple Trust could have come after Delhi elections: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented over Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcement to constitute Ram Temple Trust. Owaisi said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is worried over Delhi elections. “Session of Parliament will end on February 11, the announcement could have come after February 08. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi elections,” said Owaisi.