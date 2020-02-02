Delhi elections 2020: Congress manifesto promises Rs 5,000 allowance for unemployed, senior citizens, transgenders

The Congress party on Sunday promised an allowance of up to Rs 5,000 for the unemployed, senior citizens and transgenders in the national capital in its manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls.
The party said that it will provide an allowance of Rs 5,000 to all transgenders and senior citizens who have no other source of income under a Sheila Pension Yojna.
"INC shall launch a Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, an Unemployment allowance for that youth registered in employment exchanges in Delhi. For graduate youth, Rs 5,000 per month will be given and for post-graduate youth, Rs 7,500 per month will be given," the manifesto added.
The party also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government sector jobs and "endeavours to achieve the same in educational institutions and the private sector through incentives".
It said that the party will provide Rs 72,000 per year to around five lakh needy families in the city.
"Indian National Congress will ensure that no illegal sealing of shops establishments and households industries are carried out under INC regime," it added.
Congress has also promised that if voted to power, it will provide a cashback of 30 paise on saving per litre of water under the free 20,000 litres limit and free electricity up to 300 units.
The manifesto was released by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken here on Sunday.
The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set for February 8 with votes to be counted on February 11.
