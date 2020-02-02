Delhi elections 2020: Congress manifesto promises Rs 5,000 allowance for unemployed, senior citizens, transgenders

The Congress party on Sunday promised an allowance of up to Rs 5,000 for the unemployed, senior citizens and transgenders in the national capital in its manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls.

The party said that it will provide an allowance of Rs 5,000 to all transgenders and senior citizens who have no other source of income under a Sheila Pension Yojna.

"INC shall launch a Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, an Unemployment allowance for that youth registered in employment exchanges in Delhi. For graduate youth, Rs 5,000 per month will be given and for post-graduate youth, Rs 7,500 per month will be given," the manifesto added.