PK effect? TMC's Derek O'Brien endorses AAP's Raghav Chadha for Delhi 2020 Election

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has thanked All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Derek O' Brien for endorsing him and the party in the lead up to the Assembly elections in Delhi.
Raghav Chadha who will be contesting from Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency tweeted, "Thank you so much for your support @derekobrienmp. Your endorsement means a lot."
Earlier in the day, O' Brien who was in Rajendra Nagar constituency in Central Delhi shared a video where he endorsed the Kejriwal government saying it has delivered what it promised in terms of health, education, water, electricity and pollution.
"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.
One political party supporting another might come as a surprise to many, but if AAP and TMC are considered, there is one common thread that binds the two parties which is the political strategist Prashant Kishor.
Kishor who on Wednesday was expelled from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is an election strategist for both Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal's parties.
It is understood that both Banerjee and Kejriwal chose to stay away from Congress while the party was on all-out war with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP under the guidance of Prashant Kishor.
Also, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal share a cordial rapport. The West Bengal CM supported her Delhi counterpart when Election Commission recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries. Returning the favour, Kejriwal stood behind Mamata during her face-off with the Centre over Kolkata police Chief Rajeev Kumar.
The polls in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.
