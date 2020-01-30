PK effect? TMC's Derek O'Brien endorses AAP's Raghav Chadha for Delhi 2020 Election

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has thanked All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Derek O' Brien for endorsing him and the party in the lead up to the Assembly elections in Delhi.

Raghav Chadha who will be contesting from Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency tweeted, "Thank you so much for your support @derekobrienmp. Your endorsement means a lot."

Earlier in the day, O' Brien who was in Rajendra Nagar constituency in Central Delhi shared a video where he endorsed the Kejriwal government saying it has delivered what it promised in terms of health, education, water, electricity and pollution.

"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.