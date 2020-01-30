TMC supports AAP: Why it is not surprising?

Earlier in December 2019, Election Commission had recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries, which had triggered calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and an angry reaction from the ruling party. But Mamata Banerjee supported Kejriwal. They both also have hired Prashant Kishor-led IPAC as their election strategist.

Even a curious development took place among the Opposition political space. As Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee played a completely different game, which is likely under the guidance of poll strategist Prashant Kishor. They both chose to stay away from Congress while it was on all-out war with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. The reasons for this distance are many.

AAP blames the Delhi Congress leadership for its statements against its leaders. The proposal by AAP lawmakers in the Delhi Assembly against Rajiv Gandhi had also rattled the Delhi Congress unit. And not to forget the constant verbal spats between leaders from both the parties.

Similarly, in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is in no mood to be with the Congress party as Didi, it is said, believes she can defeat the BJP alone. Banerjee’s fresh tirade and her boycott of the all Opposition party meeting came after there were sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal during a 24-hour bandh call by several Left party and Congress-backed trade unions. Reiterating her stand against bandhs, the Chief Minister cracked the whip on protestors and had gone the extra mile through additional police deployment to ensure normalcy.