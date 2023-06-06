Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Commences Investigation Into Accident That Killed 275 | Twiter

The tragic train accident in Odisha has claimed the lives of 275 people and left over 1,100 injured. As the investigation progresses, it has been revealed that 101 bodies are yet to be identified. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the probe, following preliminary findings that indicated possible deliberate interference in the signaling system. This article provides an overview of the current situation and the importance of improving railway safety practices.

Bodies Yet to be Identified and Ongoing Medical Treatment

Out of the 275 people who lost their lives, 101 bodies still await identification. Additionally, around 200 injured individuals continue to receive treatment in hospitals across the state. The Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways, Rinkesh Roy, stated that out of the 1,100 injured, 900 have been discharged after treatment.

Identification and Handover of Bodies

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has received more than 200 calls on their helpline number, with the bodies being identified and handed over to relatives. Of the 193 bodies kept in Bhubaneswar, 80 have been identified, and 55 have been returned to their families, according to Vijay Amrit Kulange, the Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

CBI Takes Charge of the Investigation

Prompted by preliminary findings suggesting deliberate interference in the signaling system, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Railway Board has recommended a CBI investigation into the Odisha train accident. The CBI team has already arrived at the accident site in Balasore and has initiated the inquiry.

"CBI team has reached the accident site in Balasore. Inquiry is being done," said Rinkesh Roy.

Importance of Railway Safety Measures

The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of signaling systems and the need for stringent measures to prevent mishaps. Speculations of sabotage and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, responsible for detecting train presence, have surfaced. As the CBI commences its investigation, the focus remains on restoring confidence in the safety of railway operations and undertaking a comprehensive evaluation of railway safety practices.