Odisha: Thousands Of Devotees Arrive In Puri For Lord Jagannath's 'Rath Yatra'; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Welcome People

Thousands of devotees have congregated at this seaside pilgrim town for Lord Jagannath's annual 'Ratha Jatra' on Tuesday for which the Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements, officials said. As many as 180 platoons (1 platoon comprising 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed in Puri, said Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

Elaborate security arrangements for the yatra

A total of 125 special trains will travel to Puri during the festival, an official said, adding, a large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras will function during the 'Rath Yatra'. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said it is expecting a congregation of around 10 lakh people in Puri on Tuesday when the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled till the Shree Gundicha temple.

"The state government has made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the hot and humid weather conditions in Puri. Volunteers will sprinkle water on devotees, and a green corridor has also been formed for any health emergency," chief secretary P K Jena said.

President Murmu, PM Modi greet people on Jagannath Rath Yatra

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other leaders extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri on Tuesday. The President extended the heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath on this occasion.

She prayed before Lord Jagannath that this great festival of devotion brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Extending Rath Yatra greetings to everyone, Prime Minister Modi, in a Twitter post said, "As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment."

Reflection of 'Ek Bharat'

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, PM Modi said that the Rath Yatra bears a unique identity throughout the world and "the Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself".

"When I was in Gujarat, I used to get the opportunity to attend the great Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The way people from all over the country, every society, and every class turn up in these Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself. Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat," the PM had said. He also prayed that Lord Jagannath blesses all countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity.

Blessings for a new Odisha, says CM Patnaik

Similarly, wishing the people on this holy day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "With the blessings of the Lord and your cooperation, let us pave the way for the development of New Odisha." Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is a very sacred festival of Sanatan Dharma, which is observed with great devotion by crores of devotees across the country. "May this festival of Ratha Yatra bring peace and prosperity in everyone's life," he wished.

Among others, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw wished the people and both the Ministers were in Puri to witness the Rath Yatra. The Union Minister along with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra paid a visit to Puri Shankaracharya to seek his blessings.