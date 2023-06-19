 Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Date, Wishes, Link To Watch Live & Everything You Need To Celebrate The Auspicious Day
When is Jagannath Rath Yatra being held this year? Here's your complete guide to the special observance

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Jagannath Baldev Subhadra | File

The much-awaited festival of joy that comes along with divine music and dance has almost arrived on the calendar. Yes, it is the magnificent and blissful Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi which is scheduled for June 20, Tuesday. It is undoubtedly one of the most prominent Hindu festivals that is observed as per the Hindu calendar on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Ashadha month.

The day holds its significance with the event that Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Lord Balabhadra (also known as Baladeva) and sister Subhadra, visit the temple and ride the chariots to the Gundicha temple which is over 3 km away from the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. Also, according to an interesting legend, it is said that on the fourth day post the Rath Yatra, the divine consort of Lord Jagannath - Goddess Laxmi - comes to the Gundicha temple in search of him.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: WATCH LIVE

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Wishes

May Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra fill your life with love, compassion, and spiritual fulfillment. 

As Lord Jagannath embarks on his majestic journey, may he remove all obstacles from your path and bless you with success and prosperity. Happy Rath Yatra 2023!

