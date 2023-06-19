7 Places In India Where You Can Experience Jagannath Rath Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The day is associated with Lord Jagannath falls on Shukla Paksha Dwtitiya tithi in the month of Aashadha. This year it falls on June 20. Here are 7 place in India where you can experience Rath Yatra
Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, houses Mahaprabhu Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and sister, Devi Subhadra. This is the main site of Rath Yatra, where the deities are ceremoniously brought out of the temple and they ride huge wooden chariots that are elaborately decorated that are pulled by lakhs of devotees. They travel a distance of 3km and once they reach the Gundicha Temple, they stay there for 7 days
Mahesh Rath Yatra in West Bengal's Serampore is one of the oldest Rath Yatra in the state. Here Sri Chaitanya is believed to have christened Mahesh as ‘Naba Nilachal' meaning the ‘New Puri'
You can also experience Rath Yatra in Kolkata, Mahijshadal and Guptipara in West Bengal that are also largely popular for the traditions and fairs during the festival
In Mumbai, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Juhu and Mira Road
Ratha Yatra is also known as Kang Festival in Manipur. It is one of the most popular and significant festivals for the Meitei community of Manipur. Thousands of pilgrims walk alongside the cart carrying the deities, accompanied by the music of gongs, bells, conch, and drums. One of the significant places to see Rath Yatra
The ISKCON temple in Hyderabad also holds an annual Jagannath Rath Yatra. Devotees enthusiastically participate in the procession, pulling the beautifully adorned chariots
Ahmedabad Jagannath Temple is another place to watch and experience the Rath Yatra. The deities on chariots, pulled by humans, replicate their own journey in Puri
