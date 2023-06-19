7 Places In India Where You Can Experience Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, houses Mahaprabhu Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and sister, Devi Subhadra. This is the main site of Rath Yatra, where the deities are ceremoniously brought out of the temple and they ride huge wooden chariots that are elaborately decorated that are pulled by lakhs of devotees. They travel a distance of 3km and once they reach the Gundicha Temple, they stay there for 7 days

