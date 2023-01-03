Odisha: Another Russian man dies suspiciously on ship anchored at Paradip Port, third death in 15 days

Representative Image |

Odisha: A Russian man was found dead on Tuesday in a ship anchored at the Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district. The man was identified as Milyakov Sergey, aged 51.

Sergey was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah. The vessel was enroute to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, and was halted at Paradip.

He was found dead in his ship chamber in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This is the third incident of sudden death of a Russian in Odisha within 15 days.

Police haven't yet found the exact cause of death and the investigation is underway, confirmed P L Haranand, Paradip Port Trust Chairman.

Russian lawmaker and politician died in Odisha hotel on Dec 25

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov was found dead in Odisha hotel on Dec 25. He was also a member of Putin’s United Russia party.

The multi-millionaire was on vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he was celebrating his 65th birthday. According to the police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window.

Antov had put a WhatsApp story in July condemning Russia's attacks as 'terrorism'. Later he deleted the post and claimed of being a patriot and firm supporter of Putin's ideology.

Another lawmaker and meat producers died in same hotel earlier

Antov's is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel on Dec 22. His colleague, Vladimir Budanov, a law maker and former meat producer was found dead in a room of hotel.

He was lying unconscious on the hotel floor with wine bottles around him. When taken to hospital, he was pronounced dead.