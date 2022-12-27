2 Russian lawmakers die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha; one was Putin critic

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov |

Moscow: Russian embassy on Tuesday responded to claims that set off suspicions of a hit-job on both the lawmakers who died within two days in past week. It is alleged that their deaths are somehow connected as both were claimed to criticise Putin and condemn Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

According to a report in NDTV, Russian embassy defended the nation's side in a statement that was issued as it was claimed that many other Putin's critics have died in a similar manner in Russia earlier.

The Embassy stated that Odisha police haven't yet found any criminal or suspicious linkage in the deaths of two of its citizen at the Odisha hotel.

Russian lawmaker dies in Odisha hotel on Sunday

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov was found dead in Odisha hotel.

The multi-millionaire was on vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he was celebrating his 65th birthday. According to the police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window.

This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel.

Local police cremated Antov's body on Monday

Vivekananda Sharma, Superintendent of police, who is investigating Antov's death said that with the permission of his family, the officials had cremated the body on Monday. Pavel was found dead on Sunday, December 25.

Confirming the news, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament on the Telegram channel said, "Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away. On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends," according to Russian News Agency, TASS.

"He was valued both for his professionalism and for his personal qualities - a delicate, intelligent, respectful of everyone, a man of broad outlook and erudition, he won everyone over. For the legislative assembly, for the entire Vladimir Region, the death of Pavel Genrikhovich Antov is difficult and an irreparable loss," the speaker of the legislative assembly, Vladimir Kiselyov, said on the website of the regional parliament, as per TASS report.

Pavel died just after his colleague dies at same hotel

Pavel's death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada.

Notably, four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Antov, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

Pavel was depressed after colleagues' death, says police

"4 people came to stay in a hotel in Rayagada on December 21. On December 22 morning, one of them (B Vladimir) died. After post-mortem, it was found that he suffered a heart stroke, died and was cremated. His friend, (Pavel Antonov) was depressed after his death and he too died on Dec 25," SP, Vivekananda Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, a Russian tourist guide, in an exclusive interview with ANI said, "Our people came to stay in Rayagada hotel. One of them a 61 yr old man B Vladimir was ill. The next morning, when we came to his room he was found lying unconscious, we called the police."

Russian tourist death case | Rayagada, Odisha: On 21st four people came to stay in our hotel, two of them died while two are still here. We are waiting for their documents from Russian Embassy. They'll leave: Owner of hotel where Russian tourists stayed pic.twitter.com/8ZKGuHtHsK — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Hotel owners' statement

The Rayagada hotel owner where the tourists stayed, said that the other tourists will be flown back to Russia soon.

"On 21st four people came to stay in our hotel, two of them died while two are still here. We are waiting for their documents from Russian Embassy. They'll leave," said the hotel owner.