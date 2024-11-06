The Undoing Of Georgia: Donald Trump Takes Back Swing State That Biden Flipped In 2020

AFP

The 2024 US presidential election is coming to a close, with Donald Trump projected to win the required 270 electoral college votes to regain the White House after a gap of 4 years.

Georgia Leaves Blue

One of the hurdles that stood in front of Trump was the southern US state of Georgia. Joe Biden had managed to flip the state in the presidential election of 2020. This was largely thanks to extensive campaigning and mobilisation of voters, especially black voters, under the stewardship of Stacey Abrams.

All that good has been wilted away as the Republican nominee, who in all likelihood will be the 47th president of the United States, has won the southern state.

Trump took 50.7 per cent of the total vote cast, and along with it, he also took home the 16 electoral college votes that came with it. Harris, despite all the efforts from the campaign, closed with 48.5 per cent of the vote.

Biden's Triumph Undone

In 2020, the incumbent president, Joe Biden, had managed to clinch the state by a wisker with a total of 49.5 per cent of the votes, against Trump's 49.2 per cent of the votes.

In addition, Trump also took home another Southern State, North Carolina, which was one of the swing states up for grabs.

Trump, A Step Away From White House

As per latest reports, Donald Trump has a grand total of 266 electoral college votes, keeping him at touching distance from the magical 270 mark. Meanwhile, VP Harris has a total of 218 electoral college votes.

The race appears to be done and dusted for now, with Fox News calling the race in favour of Trump, saying that he would be the country's 47th president.