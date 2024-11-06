Donald Trump Bulldozes 'The Blue Wall'; Wins Pennsylvania, On Course To Win Michigan & Wisconsin

Former US President Donald Trump |

The United States election appears to have been hit by a red wave, as former President Donald Trump is en route to the White House to be the 47th President of the United States of America. This is particularly true in the seven swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.

Blue Wall Undone

Amongst these states, the supposed 'blue wall' consisting of the US states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania appears to have collapsed under the leadership of the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

As per the latest report, Trump has been declared the winner of the biggest bounty of Pennsylvania, with a total of 50.2 per cent, and the 19 electoral college votes with it. VP Kamala Harris got 48 per cent of the vote with about 95 per cent of the total votes counted.

Then we move to other states that were mentioned before; the Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan appear to be going the Trump way.

Lead in Michigan

These states are called the 'Blue Wall', because although 'Swing-States' these states have a greater inclination towards the Democrats and almost always tend to vote together.

As per the latest reports, although the states and their fate have not officially been called, in Michigan, Donald Trump leads with 52.2 per cent of the vote, while Kamala Harris trails Trump with a total of 46 per cent of the vote.

There is a gap of just under a million votes, which would be hard for Harris to cross with 76 per cent of the votes already having been counted.

Coming to Wisconsin, another state in the midwest, where Trump is currently leading with 51.2 per cent of the total votes, Kamala Harris clocked 47.2 per cent of the votes, with a total of 93 per cent of the votes counted.

This is a major setback for the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris, as the party also lost control of the US Senate.