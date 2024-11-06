 Did Elon Musk Change Like Button To Star Filled Ballot Box In Support Of Donald Trump? Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk has openly supported Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate, for this presidential election. Elon Musk has donated more than USD 100 million for Donald Trump's campaign.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

After Donald Trump captured the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina, Kamala Harris' chances of winning the presidency appear slim. The electoral college vote is 247 to 210 in favour of the former president.

Like button on X changed

Some users claim that using the site's official #ElectionDay and #Election2024 tags, which also feature the same patriotic ballot box emoji, are the only ones that show the like button turning into a starburst-filled ballot box animation when tapped. Furthermore, Elon Musk's Trump campaign sympathies are not to blame.

Social media user are saying in their posts that the like button is changed in US only.

A social media user posted a video depicting a button changed to star-burst-filled ballot box The user said, 'I thought this is fake, but it's damn true that Elon Musk has changed the like button for the United States Election.'

The social media username @sarahkayla_ said, 'So cool! You just have to use the hashtags tho with that icon by it!'

Another social media user posted a video of tapping the like button, which is showing that the like button animation changed after tapping the like button under the post.

