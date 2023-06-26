 Odisha Accident: 10 People Killed, 8 Injured After 2 Buses Collide In Ganjam District
An OSRTC bus and a private bus had a head-on collision near Digapahandi in Ganjam district late on Sunday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam district late on Sunday night, June 25, claimed at least 10 lives | Twitter

In a tragic bus accident, 10 people were killed and eight people injured in a bus accident in Ganjam district late on Sunday (June 25) night. The injured have been admitted in MKCG Medical College, Berhampur, said Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

According to preliminary information, an OSRTC bus and a private bus had a head-on collision near Digapahandi in Ganjam district late on Sunday night.

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," says Dibya Jyoti Parida, DM Ganjam, reported news agency ANI.

(This is breaking news. More details are expected)

