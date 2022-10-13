e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: 30 people injured in two separate bus accidents

Odisha: 30 people injured in two separate bus accidents

The injured persons were taken to the government hospital at Jaleswar in the district.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: 30 people injured in two separate bus accidents | Representative
Follow us on

At least 30 people were injured in two separate bus accidents in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said.

A Puri-bound bus carrying about 50 people from Muraroi area in West Bengal's Birbhum district was hit from behind by a truck near the Laxmannath toll gate on national highway (NH) 60 in which 20 people including the truck driver and helper were injured, the police said.

The injured persons were taken to the government hospital at Jaleswar in the district.

In another accident on national highway 60 near Haldipada on early Thursday morning, a Rajkanika bound passenger bus starting its journey from Howrah in West Bengal skidded off the road and fell into roadside ditch in which 10 people were injured, the police said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Survey reveals around 39% MNREGA cardholders didn't get a single day of work in 2020-21

Survey reveals around 39% MNREGA cardholders didn't get a single day of work in 2020-21

CBSE to announce class 10, 12 exam dates soon, one circulating on social media fake: Officials

CBSE to announce class 10, 12 exam dates soon, one circulating on social media fake: Officials

J&K: Army's fearless assault dog 'Zoom', who fought terrorists despite injuries in Anantnag,...

J&K: Army's fearless assault dog 'Zoom', who fought terrorists despite injuries in Anantnag,...

Yogi govt announces sops and rebates for electric vehicles, also unveils new milk policies

Yogi govt announces sops and rebates for electric vehicles, also unveils new milk policies

Tharoor: 'Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field during Congress prez...

Tharoor: 'Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field during Congress prez...