Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi & Supporters Assault Man In Presence Of Police; Video Surfaces

A video that has gone viral on the internet shows Raj Kujmar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is accused in the Nuh violence case, beating a man with a stick, while other men, who appear to be members of a cow vigilante group, pin down the the man.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who already faces several FIRs, is currently out on bail in the Nuh violence case in Haryana.

The viral video shows Bittu whacking a man in the presence of police. The policemen seen in the video don't try to stop Bittu and other alleged vigilantes.

According to a social media post, the man who was being beaten by Bittu in the video was accused by the Bajrangi gang of trying to lure two young girls into his room with malicious intentions. Bajrangi and his supporters decided to teach the man a lesson by taking law and order into their hands.

According to media reports, even after video of the incident going viral, stirring outrage on internet, police have not registered a case yet.

As per media reports, incident took place on April 1 and the man who has been assaulted, belongs to Faridabad's Sarurpur.

The video captured outside Bajrangi's residence depicts a member of the cow vigilante group, who is also affiliated with the Bajrang Dal, brandishing a stick while other individuals from the same group forcibly drag a pleading Shamu along the ground.

Another video of the incident is circulating on social media, showing a woman beating the same man.

The man, Shamu, was accused of luring girls by giving them chocolates. Neighbors suspect that his actions were intended for sexual abuse of the girls.

It is said that the policemen seen in the video are deployed for Bittu's security. A gunner accompanies him 24 hours a day. Bittu has been provided security after his brother was set on fire in December last year. Bittu's brother, Mahesh, succumbed to burn injuries in January of this year.

Saran police have taken cognizance of the viral video. The police have stated that they await the victim's filing of a complaint. According to an NDTV report, if Shamu does not file a complaint, the police will initiate action and track down the accused.

Nuh violence

The outbreak of communal violence in Haryana's Nuh occurred in July last year during a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, subsequently spreading to other areas, including Gurugram and Badshahpur. As many as six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed and over 80 others, including many police personnel injured, in the clashes in the communally sensitive Nuh and nearby areas that had also led to massive damage to public and private properties.

Police said that while in all 140 FIRs had been registered after the Nuh violence, Bajrangi was among 510 accused arrested so far.