Bengaluru Weather: All Eyes On RCB Vs CSK Match As IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall & Thunderstorm On Saturday | | Unsplash

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru braces for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings square battle at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening, Indian Meteorological Department's prediction for very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms have triggered anxious thoughts in the minds of the people. While it is to be seen if the weather impacts the smooth functioning of the much awaited sports event, Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 36.6oC and a minimum temperature of 22oC.

KARNATAKA TEMPERATURE FOR MAY 18 | IMD

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka and at a few places over South Interior Karnataka on May 17. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.0oC in the plains of the State.

BENGALURU WEATHER FOR MAY 18 | IMD

Karnataka Prediction

As per Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka from 20th to 21 st May 2024. IMD said, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at most places over Uttara Kannada, Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural districts. Moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at most places over Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, districts. Light rain associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur at most places over Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts and at many places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir districts.