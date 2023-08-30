Haryana Violence Case: Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi Granted Bail By Nuh Court

Chandigarh: Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante who was arrested a fortnight ago in connection with the July 31 communal clashes in Nuh town of Haryana, was granted bail by a Nuh court on Wednesday.

As many as six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed and over 80 others, including many police personnel injured, in the clashes in the communally sensitive Nuh and nearby areas that had also led to massive damage to public and private properties.

Police said that while in all 140 FIRs had been registered after the Nuh violence, Bajrangi was among 510 accused arrested so far.

Charges against Bittu Bajrangi

Bajrangi, 45, alias Raj Kumar was arrested on the complaint of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Usha Kunduat Nuh’s sadar police station and was in 14-day judicial custody since. In one day police remand, eight swords were recovered from his possession. The charges he faced included carrying sharp-edged weapons in the procession, misbehaving with the ASP and also obstructing her from doing her duty by sitting on her vehicle’s bonnet.

Bajrangi's role in communal clashes

Bajrangi was also arrested on August 1 by Faridabad police over a viral video in which he was seen in saffron attire with a song with threatening lyrics in the background, but was left off on bail. He had applied for bail on August 25 but the court rejected his application.

On Wednesday, the additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Duggal allowed Bajrangi’s bail application, his lawyer L N Parashar said and contended the accused was arrested in a case which registered on the same day of his arrest whereas he was not present at the spot and was falsely implicated.