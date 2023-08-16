Bittu Bajrangi Sent To 1-Day Police Remand Allegedly For Instigating Communal Clashes In Nuh

Bittu Bajrangi | Twitter | ANI

Gurugram, August 16: Raj Kumar aka Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested for allegedly instigating the July 31 communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh district that killed six people, was on Wednesday sent to a one-day police remand. He was arrested on Tuesday and was produced before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Anjali Jain in Nuh on Wednesday.

Accused of obstructing govt work, snatching weapons, misbehaving with police

The ACJM's said that her daughter was also targeted and their car was set a blaze by the mob on July 31. Bittu Bajrangi has been accused of obstructing government work, snatching weapons, and misbehaving with the police.

Nuh violence

He was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu.

Bittu Bajrangi had put out provocative videos

Before the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh on July 31, Bittu Bajrangi had put out provocative videos on social media. A case was registered against him by the Faridabad police in this matter and he was out on bail. Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday claimed that he was not associated with Bajrang Dal.

"Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is being described as a worker of Bajrang Dal, has never had any connection with Bajrang Dal. The video released by him is also not considered appropriate by the VHP," it said.

