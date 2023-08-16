'Bittu Bajrangi Not A Bajrang Dal Worker': VHP Issues Clarification On Cow Vigilante's Arrest Over Nuh Violence

A day after the arrest of Bittu Bajrangi, the cow vigilante accused of provoking Nuh violence, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday came up with a sensational statement regarding his association with the Bajrang Dal. The Hindu outfit in their statement dismissed all the claims of his ties with the Bajrang Dal and also stated that they have nothing to do with the content of the video released by him.

"Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. Vishwa Hindu Parishad also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate," said Vishwa Hindu Parishad in a statement distancing itself from the 'gau rakshak'.

About Bittu Bajrangi's Arrest

Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31, police said. He was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him and 15-20 others at Nuh's Sadar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially detained by a Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru from Faridabad and taken for questioning.

Bittu Charged Under Several Offences

A spokesperson of Nuh Police later said he had been arrested and was produced in a city court on Wednesday. The court sent him to one day police custody. The FIR against Bajrangi and the others has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

A senior police officer said Bajrangi and his associates wielded illegal weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that also spread to nearby regions.

